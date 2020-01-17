LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, alongside The Department of Water Resources, and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office are coming together for a day of service in Lawrenceville.

On Monday, community members will come together to honor the late Martin Luther King Jr. and turn action into visible results. The cleanup event will be held at Gwinnett Oaks Elementary from 9 am-1 pm. Pizza will be provided after the cleanup.

Organizers recommend bringing a water bottle, wearing long pants, and closed-toe shoes. Participants must be 14 years or older. You can find out more information about volunteering and the event here.

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GCB) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality of life issues through individual action.

