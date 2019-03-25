GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — When Nury Crawford worked as a parent coordinator for Lawrenceville Elementary School, she noticed there was a need.

“Sometimes due to language, or even just education barriers, or even their own personal journey through education themselves, they find themselves not being able to access the knowledge or the strategies that work best for their kid," Crawford said.

It was her job to educate parents on how to assist their child and what was going on at the school.

Crawford says she didn’t just meet the parents at the school, she went as far as meeting them wherever they were comfortable.

Meeting the parent where they are comfortable is what inspired her to write the book Plant the Seeds Well…Expect Wonders.

The book has ten chapters, written in both English and Spanish, it features tips for parents with kids in school no matter the zip code.

“It’s basic strategies, as an educator, as a leader, and parent of three boys, that I know work,” Crawford said.

Crawford says that she even included some stories her own experience as a parent in the book as well.

