If you still have that good ol' fashion Fraser fir up, no sweat. Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful are still collecting Christmas trees for its annual Bring One For the Chipper event.

The event has been hosted by Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful for over 30 years.

Every year, with the assistance of Jackson EMC, Walton EMC, and Georgia Power, old Christmas trees are turned into mulch.

For those who are interested, you can drop your Christmas tree off at a local fire station that is accepting the trees. The Department of Transportation will pick up the thousands of donated trees and drop them off at Bethesda Park, taking up a whole parking lot the day of the event.

The mulch from the trees is donated to Gwinnett County Schools and Parks and Recreation.

This year, the Bring One for the Chipper will be at Bethesda Park on Saturday January 26 at 8am. There is still time to volunteer.

Want more Gwinnett news? Follow us on Facebook.