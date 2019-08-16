GWINNETT, Ga. — Gwinnett Animal Welfare is getting ready to clear the shelter this weekend and find loving homes for their animals in need. This the 2nd year, that Gwinnett has teamed up with other shelters across the nation for this annual pet adoption day.

The event will take place Saturday, August 16 from 11 am - 4 pm at their Lawrenceville location off of Winder Highway. All adoption fees are waived and various pet vendors will be on-site giving away free pet supplies to those that adopt an animal. Pet adoptions include all vaccinations, microchip, and neutering.

Some of on-site vendors will include: Science Hill Diet Dog Food, The Dog Spot, and the Gwinnett Stripers. The day will include kid-friendly activities and other county resources for pet owners.

Some of the previous pets of the week that will be available for adoption at the event include Daisy, Han, and Zeus.

2 year-old mixed breed, Daisy has been at the shelter since February.

Han is an 8 year-old mixed breed dog.

12-year-old Zeus was already adopted once this year but was returned two weeks ago because of owner allergies.

