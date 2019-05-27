LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — For Shon Jones, Memorial Day just meant another day off for her. But it all changed when Officer Antwan Toney was gunned down in her neighborhood last year.

"This is the first memorial day service that I have ever attended, and it has changed the meaning of Memorial Day for me forever," Jones said.

Gwinnett County hosted its 16th annual Memorial Day Service with the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial as the backdrop.

Today's service honored Gwinnett County Police Officer Toney. Many, like Ashleigh Beverly, admit never to have known him, but his story struck a chord.

"It just touched me because he's just a couple of years younger than me," Beverly.

Beverly said she had just moved to Gwinnett County when Officer Toney died. Being a native of Baltimore, she has lost many friends to gun violence. But, she realized it could happen anywhere.

"It's just unfortunate that it happens often," Beverly said.

Col. George S. Pitt fought back the tears as he spoke of the recent soldiers lost.

"Memorial day is not just a three day holiday, and it should not be to any American," Col. Pitt said.

Jones understood the message of Pitt's speech loud and clear, she now looks forward to honoring those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

