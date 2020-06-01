GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County libraries will be closed several days this week as they move away from the Dewey Decimal System.

The system, which has been around since the late 1800s, is a numbers-based way to find books.

Gwinnett County is rolling out a new system in which books are organized by categories such as “animals” or “computers”.

Library Executive Director Charles Pace said that some smaller libraries have been making similar switches, but Gwinnett is one of the biggest library systems to do away with the Dewey.

"This is just designed to make things more intuitive, make it easier for people to find stuff, and it's really to enhance our overall customer service,” Pace said.

Library branches will be closed Monday through Wednesday of this week while they switch over to the new system. Book drops will remain open.

