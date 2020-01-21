GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Parks & Recreation is asking residents to provide input for their 2020 plans.

County officials are hosting public input meetings at each of the area parks starting Jan. 21 - Feb. 25. The first meeting will be held at Rhodes Jordan community recreation center on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm.

The meetings are intended to provide the Parks and Recreation Division with input towards their 2020 comprehensive plan. The plan will guide park improvements, park development, recreation programming, and cultural and natural resources. County officials are asking residents to provide input on future mountain biking trails.

Gwinnett parks future plans

The next meetings are listed below:

Gwinnett County Parks & Recreation





