LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Rose is a tabby cat that came to the shelter about two months ago. She came to the shelter with other cats, so staff says she would do well in a home with other felines or alone.

Rose loves attention and loves to be around humans. Deb Kovack with the animal shelter adds that she has trouble cleaning her cage because of her love for humans.

"I'll try to open her cage and work around her and she just keeps rubbing up against me," says Kovack.

Sabrina arrived at the shelter with her puppies after she was abandoned at a home. She lived in the basement with the tenants, before she was brought to the shelter.

The mixed-breed female is about 4 years old and loves to relax. Kovack says she would do best in a home by herself.

"For now, she just needs some good TLC and loving to get back to her old self," says Kovack.

Both Sabrina and Rose are available for free adoption this week at the Gwinnett Animal Shelter.

