GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is getting ready for the 2020 election seaso by getting poll workers hired and trained this summer. As the only county in the state to be federally mandated to have a bilingual poll worker at every location, the county is also in desperate need of Spanish speaking poll officials.

WXIA

Poll workers must be at least 16 years old, a U.S. citizen and a Gwinnett County resident. They must also possess reading, writing, and computer training skills. Election employees have the potential to earn anywhere from $75 to $300 a day.

Gwinnett County is working to staff all 156 polling locations with back up staff, as well. To apply online, you can go to gwinnettcountyjobs.com and search elections.

