GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Last week, Gwinnett County School Board members voted in favor of keeping J. Alvin Wilbanks as the CEO/Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public

Schools for the next two years.

The contract renewal was approved unanimously to extend Wilbank's contract from June 30, 2020, to June 30, 2022. Wilbanks will receive a base salary of $380,971.88, effective Jan. 1, 2020. He will receive a transportation allowance of $1,500 per month, an expense allowance of $1,200 per month, a retirement supplement of $3,500 per month and a longevity supplement of $6,250 per month. An annual contribution also will be made on his behalf to the Georgia Teachers Retirement System with the payment for year one being $31,822.31. All other provisions are identical to his previous contract.

According to a Gwinnett County Schools official, Wilbank's base pay is increasing by a percentage equal to the change in the average teacher's salary from the previous fiscal year. By local statute, the Gwinnett County Superintendent can only be awarded a contract for a period of two years. Wilbanks has served as superintendent of GCPS since 1996.

