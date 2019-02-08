LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Life in the world of law enforcement can be elusive to the average person.

Images from movies and television shows often influence the way one views police. The Gwinnett County Citizens Police Academy is a nine-week program that is designed to allow Gwinnett County Citizens to experience what life is like in law enforcement.

Kim Duncan is a 2003 alumna of the Citizens Police Academy. Like many, crime shows and films influenced the way she viewed law enforcement.

She told 11Alive that her experience with the Citizen's Police Academy more than a decade ago changed the way she thinks about the police.

"I just wanted to see from the other side what police work is like," Duncan said. "I learned there's no such thing as a 'routine' traffic stop."

The goal of the Citizens Police Academy, according to their website, is to create and develop well-informed citizens who have the potential to influence public opinion concerning police practices.

James Stephenson is a 2008 alumnus of the Citizens Police Academy and is currently the president of the organization's alumni association. He comes from a family of police officers, so he said he has always had an admiration for law enforcement.

"It [The Citizens Police Academy] gave me an understanding as to why they [police officers] have those bad days," Stephenson said.

Stephenson told 11Alive that the Citizens Police Academy has been in existence for more than two decades.

The Academy is a nine-week program that consists of classroom and real-life application. Participants will explore topics such as crime prevention, crime scene investigation, and S.W.A.T.

Gwinnett County is currently accepting applications through August 30th.

To apply, visit the Citizens Police Academy website.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

***

Gwinnett Stripers add a four legged member to the team

Lawrenceville responds to emergency call for blood

Gwinnett County high school students join in local politics