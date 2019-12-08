GWINNETT, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police officers packed Sweet Point Bakery & Cafe Monday morning to greet residents with caffeine and conversation. The bakery located off Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn hosted the event providing free refreshments and sweets.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the residents they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in the community. This Coffee with a Cop event was one of several the department has hosted so far this year.

Gwinnett County Police Major Trapp McDowell says they always receive great feedback from these events, "the people that come out are so open to have a conversation and it's really nice for the community to get to know us as people and not just a uniform."

