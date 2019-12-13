GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools compensated its high-performing teachers with the system’s first Performance-Based Awards.

This program is a part of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Performance-Based Teacher Compensation System which the district began phasing in August 2017 when the district transitioned to a performance-based salary schedule for teachers.

Under this salary schedule, Gwinnett County Public Schools says teachers advance a step each year, based on their performance on the state’s annual Teacher Assessment on Performance Standards (TAPS).

Gwinnett County Public Schools CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said the district worked hard to develop a fair system of rewarding its teachers.

“Our teachers deserve it,” he said.

“We employ some of the best teachers in the profession, but historically the highest-performing teachers have not been recognized and rewarded financially for the truly outstanding work they do.”

The first round of awards, based on performance in the 2018-2019 school year, will be distributed on Dec. 18 in a one-time payment. The school district says 3,144 Gwinnett teachers representing 138 Gwinnett County schools will receive an award.

There are three categories of compensation.

Category 1 teachers will receive $6,208.80, category 2 teachers will receive $3,725.28, and category 3 teachers will receive $1,862.64.

To be eligible for these awards, classroom teachers must have been employed full-time for at least 120 days last school year and provided direct instruction to students for at least 50% of the day, among other performance metrics.

Current Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers eligible for these awards received notification of whether they received an award on Thursday, Dec. 12 in the employee portal.

