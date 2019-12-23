GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Schools are searching for new employees to fulfill roles in their Dual Language Immersion programs speaking French, Korean, or Spanish.

Dual Language Immersion (DLI) programs are currently available in nine elementary schools in Gwinnett County Public Schools:

Annistown Elementary School (Spanish)

Baldwin Elementary School (Spanish)

Bethesda Elementary School (Spanish)

Camp Creek Elementary School (Spanish)

Ivy Creek Elementary School (Spanish)

Level Creek Elementary School (Spanish)

Meadowcreek Elementary School (Spanish)

Trip Elementary School (French)

Parsons Elementary School (Korean)

If you’re interested in learning more about what it’s like to teach DLI in GCPS, you are invited to an informational session:

Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center (ISC) in the Cafeteria Meeting Room #2.021 (Building 200)

Monday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the ISC in the Cafeteria Meeting Room #2.021 (Building 200)

You must RSVP to Dr. Virin Vedder if you’d like to attend. If you’re not yet certified but are interested in pursuing certification for DLI, Gwinnett County School Officials still invite you to attend.

Want more Gwinnett County Schools? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES:

School Resource Officers needed in Forsyth County

Gwinnett County Public Schools gives first-ever performance-based awards to teachers