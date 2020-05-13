Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office launches mobile app

Search for inmates, wanted suspects, and get alerts with the GCSO app.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office has released a mobile app to help residents stay informed.

The GCSO application is available for download on iPhone and Android platforms. Users will be able to search for inmates, wanted suspects, and local sex offenders. The app also features a tip line, jail information, and COVID-19 local and national information.

You can download the application in the App Store or Google Play under “Gwinnett County Sheriff”. The free service is being provided by Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway.

