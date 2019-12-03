LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Tax Commissioner Richard Steele reminds Gwinnett County homeowners that the deadline to apply for a homestead exemption is April 1.

“Everyone who owns and occupies a home in Gwinnett County is very likely eligible for some type of homestead exemption,” Steele said. “It’s the best way to reduce property taxes, but homeowners must apply by April 1.”

The homestead exemption is essentially a tax credit for home owners that protects the value of the homes of residents from property taxes, creditors, and circumstances that arise from the death of the homeowner spouse.

Documentation and other eligibility requirements must be met, including owning and occupying the home as a primary residence as of Jan. 1 of the application year and applying by April 1.

No exemptions are granted automatically; however, once an exemption is granted, there is no need to apply each year.

To apply online, visit www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/apply .

For assistance, contact the Tax Commissioner’s Property Tax Customer Service Center 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays via email to tax@gwinnettcounty.com or by phone at (770)-822-8800.

