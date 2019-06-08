LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office is seeking additional charges in the case of a man who allegedly placed “I love Trump” stickers on a woman’s car before following her in Lawrenceville.

William Dunaway, 57, was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on criminal trespassing charges Aug. 1.

Sharon Wood, the first vice-chair of the Gwinnett County Democratic Party, alleges that Dunaway placed Trump stickers on her car at a Lawrenceville Publix July 15. She said the pro-Trump stickers specifically covered up decals that support former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wood said Dunaway yelled at her from his work vehicle, calling her a traitor according to a police report. She said she drove away, but noticed that she was being followed.

She later called the Lawrenceville Police Department in an effort to file a report for the July 15 incident.

“They [police] said that it’s a shame that happened but they [police] didn’t file a report,” Wood said.

Wood told 11Alive that the county’s solicitor general’s office reached out to her after the media learned about this incident in order to file a report. She said that it was only when the solicitor general stepped in that the Lawrenceville Police Department took her report.

Lawrenceville Police Department Lt. Jake Parker said this does not capture the entire story accurately. He also said that it is not typical for the Solicitor General’s office to intervene in these types of situations.

Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside said this decision is not political, but one that is about justice.

“We chose to seek charges because we had a citizen who made a complaint,” he said. “We’re going to move forward in an investigation of the accusation and bring more charges.”

Among those charges include criminal trespass, simple assault and stalking.

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

“I think it’s dutiful because we had a citizen who was afraid, a female who is 70 years old who was followed by someone without permission,” Whiteside said.

Dunaway’s bond was $650 dollars, according to Gwinnett County jail records. He was released the same day.

11Alive made multiple attempts to reach out to Dunaway’s electrical services business, but received no response.

