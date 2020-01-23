GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man has been arrested on charges related to kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

The victim told police that as he was escorting the two female guests, one who he met on Snapchat, outside of his apartment at the Parkside Vista Apartments on Jan. 3, an unknown man pistol-whipped him in his head and forced him to the ground.

This incident occurred in broad daylight around 1 p.m. that day.

Police have identified the unknown man as 23-year-old Stefan Young.

As the victim was held to the ground, the two female guests went to the victim’s closet and went through his items. Together, they stole more than $2,000 in cash, driver’s license, debit card, Versace shoes, and iPhone, according to a police report.

Young and the two females quickly left the apartment and the victim chased them to their getaway car.

The victim told police that he was only able to identify one of the female suspects as “Keke” from her Snapchat account.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER GWINNETT COUNTY STORIES:

He was 18 when he robbed 2 teens at gunpoint. A judge sentenced him to 20 years

Man shot during an attempted robbery

Lenox Square mall shooting suspect makes first court appearance