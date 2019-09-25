BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man has been arrested for charges related to robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and making terroristic threats.

Daniel Forero was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail Monday after he was named as one of three suspects involved in an armed robbery, according to Gwinnett County Police.

On September 17, a Gwinnett County police officer was dispatched to the QuikTrip on Buford Drive to meet with a man who told the Gwinnett County Police Department that he was robbed at gunpoint at an apartment in the Preston Hills at Mill Creek apartment complex earlier in the day.

The man told police that he, along with a friend, went to the Preston Hills apartment complex to buy what he called "pods" from a man who his friend knew who lived in the apartment complex.

Upon arrival to the apartment complex to purchase the merchandise, he told police that the interaction with the three men began "normal."

However, the situation went awry when he told police the men pulled handguns "out of nowhere", pointed the guns at he and his friend's head, then demanded their belongings.

He told police that one of the men pistol-whipped him when he did not initially comply.

When he regained consciousness, he said the three men dumped out the contents of his backpack.

Among the stolen items include a Gucci backpack, Louis Vuitton wallet, $2,000 cash, Georgia driver's license and $300 worth of clothes, according to police.

He told police that the three men walked he and his friend out of the apartment at gunpoint. That is when the men made threats toward their families and threw up gang signs.

He described the suspects as "two light-skinned Hispanic males and one Black male," according to police. Their weapons were described as a black Glock pistol with an extended magazine. The other was described as dark green in color.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, his friend knew the name of one of the men who allegedly robbed them. That is when he identified an image of Daniel Forero on Snapchat.

The other two men involved in the robbery have not been identified.

