Gwinnett Fire is trying to find the culprit behind Molotov cocktail incidents

Here's what we know.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — After a series of Molotov cocktails have ignited flames in different incidents, Gwinnett County Fire investigators are now trying to find the culprits behind the sparks.

At least five incidents have been reported and are currently under investigation, according to Gwinnett Fire. Each of these calls has involved "an improvised incendiary device," commonly known as Molotov cocktails, firefighters said. They've mapped out the incidents, adding they've been reported in the areas from Sugarloaf Parkway and Five Forks Trickum Road to Oak Road SW in an unincorporated part of the county.

Such incidents have involved grass and pine straw beds near the roadway or a parking lot, fire officials said.

"So far, there has not been any damage to buildings or vehicles and no injuries have been reported," the agency said in a news release.