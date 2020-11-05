Gwinnett nursing graduates receive commencement parade

Georgia Gwinnett College's nursing school holds parade to celebrate class of Spring 2020.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday morning, Gwinnett Georgia College School staff and faculty celebrated the nursing class of Spring 2020 as they drove through the parking lot.

The parade was held to honor the recent graduates after their ceremony was postponed. The celebration was set up in front of one of Building B on GGC's campus. Students, joined by their family and pets were cheered on by their teachers and college faculty.

The Dean of their School of Health Sciences, Diane White at the college says they wanted to make sure their spring graduates didn't feel forgotten.

"We care about them. They know we do. So it was important that we showed them that and came out here to celebrate them," says White.

There were 30 seniors awarded with congratulations signs during the parade. White says that they called out each student one by one to recognize them.

One of those graduates Desi Kennedy, says that the nursing program at Georgia Gwinnett goes above and beyond for their students.

"I'm not surprised at all by this. They're really just amazing here. I'm so grateful they gave us the chance to celebrate and feel honored in this way", added Kennedy.

