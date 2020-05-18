Gwinnett places drop boxes throughout county for absentee/ advance ballots

County officials say there will be eight drop boxes for the June 9 election.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Eight official ballot drop boxes are now in place across Gwinnett County to provide eligible voters with a new way to return absentee/advance by mail ballots for the June 9 Presidential Preference Primary, General Primary and Nonpartisan Election.

County officials say no postage is necessary on ballots placed in the drop boxes. The drop boxes are monitored by video and available 24/7 at these locations:

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford

Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Ave., Dacula

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee

Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross

Mountain Park Aquatic Center,1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville

Voters may request an absentee/advance by mail ballot for the June 9 election now through June 5. Voters can complete the application form online at GwinnettElections.com.

A completed application must first be received before an absentee/advance ballot is issued. Once County election officials verify the signature on the application, the voter will be sent a ballot.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office mailed absentee ballot applications to all active registered voters this spring. The State Election Board since adopted an emergency rule allowing for the placement of secure ballot drop boxes for use by voters to turn in completed absentee ballots.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.