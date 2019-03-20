LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — On February 8 and 19, five businesses in unincorporated Lawrenceville and Suwanee were burglarized. In every instance, the businesses had computer equipment stolen by the same unidentified suspect.

The person in question appears to be a white male with a shaved head between the ages of 20 – 30 years old. During the first set of burglaries, the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, t-shirt, and blue pants. In the burglaries that followed, he wore a heavy jacket with reflective material on it, blue jeans and black gloves. In the surveillance footage, the suspect was seen driving a beige Toyota Camry sedan. The handle on the rear passenger door appears to be missing.

All five of the business are within a one-mile stretch of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, including a medical office.

In several instances, the suspect was observed via surveillance footage attempting the gain entry via windows or rear doors. The suspect only seemed interested in computer equipment, as, in every incident, that was the only type of property taken.

If you have any information about either of this individual, please contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or if you wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

