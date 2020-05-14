Gwinnett Sheriff's deputies join cafeteria workers and bus drivers in delivering lunches

The sheriff's officers said they wanted to highlight the work of school district staff.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — During National Police Week, Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputies joined Public School staff as they delivered school meals to students throughout the county.

Know as the largest district in the state, Gwinnett County has been using its fleet of school buses since March to deliver lunches to residents near 68 of the 140 schools in the county.

On Wednesday, deputies joined the cafeteria workers and school bus drivers in their deliveries of meals. In a social media post, the sheriff's office wrote how they wanted to highlight the work of the school district's staff:

"We enjoyed visiting with the kids and reminding them that our community cares about them. We’re deeply appreciative of the many cafeteria workers and bus drivers who work hard every day to ensure these children receive a meal. They are the heroes of this story and we appreciate them letting us tag along."

GCSO deputies pass out lunches 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

The district's meal service will end on Friday, May 15, along with the conclusion of the school semester. However, Gwinnett County will be taking over the meal service during the summer months offering grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches at 18 area locations.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.