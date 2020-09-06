Gwinnett County Police launch 911 texting option

Call If You Can, Text If You Can’t: Gwinnett Co. Police announce texting capabilities

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department announced that residents can now text 911, if they're in a situation where they can't call.

The department says that while this will provide an additional option for those seeking assistance, the most reliable method remains to speak to a dispatcher by calling 911. Gwinnett Police say that they recognize that there are situations where a resident can't call, and that the texting option is intended primarily for use in the following scenarios:

For an individual who is deaf, hard-of-hearing, or has a speech disability. For someone who is in a situation where it is not safe to place a voice call to 911. A medical emergency that renders the person incapable of speech.

Text messaging apps that only support texting with other app users or texting via social media are not required to support text to 9-1-1. Residents must subscribe to their wireless carrier’s text or data plan in order to make or receive text messages.

