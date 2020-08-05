Gwinnett Police search for answers in deadly six vehicle crash

Police release photos of the cause of a crash from last month that shut down I-85 NB.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is releasing photos of the ladder that they believe caused a six-vehicle accident that shut down I-85 northbound last month.

Officials are releasing photos of the ladder in hopes that someone can identify who it belongs to or how it ended up on the interstate.

The crash shut down the interstate near Beaver Ruin Road for over an hour on March 25th. According to the police report, the accident was started after a vehicle struck a ladder that was in the roadway. That vehicle lost control and swerved in front of other vehicles leading to five other vehicles becoming involved. Multiple people were transported to the hospital and one died from their injuries.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, you're asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

