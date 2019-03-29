LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department has identified another ticket scammer in a series of fraud cases connected to Super Bowl LIII.

Leah Marie Evers, 40, is wanted on two counts of Computer Theft and Theft by Conversion. The cases range from unincorporated Duluth, Suwanee, City of Atlanta down to areas of Florida.

The tally for her victims in Gwinnett County alone totals nearly $76,000. One victim was scammed out of nearly $24,000 over the course of five PayPal transfers.

Known to pass herself off as an attorney, Evers entered into agreements with numerous people between mid-2018 through early-2019, with the promise of providing them with various events to the Super Bowl. She has been known by several aliases including but not limited to Leah Luckie, Leah Severs, and Leah Severs-Luckie.

Evers is described as a white female, about 5’5” tall and approximately 175 pounds. She also has several warrants pending in other areas of Georgia and Iowa.

If you have any information about pertaining to this suspect, please contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or if you wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). C

