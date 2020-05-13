Gwinnett Public Library goes virtual with their summer reading challenge

The library system encourages readers around the county to dive into books with their online program.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Public Library will launch their annual summer reading program starting next week, but this year's challenge will be entirely online.

From May to August, participates will have the ability to participate track their reading through online activities, challenges, and virtual events. GCPL will use virtual programming through social media and will facilitate reading logs and activities through the online platform, Beanstack.

In addition to using the Beanstack platform, crafts, storytimes, and workshops will available via GCPL’s Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram. Participants will also be able to earn digital badges and win prizes.

Readers of all ages are welcome to participate. Registration for the free program is now open.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.