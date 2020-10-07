Gwinnett remains leader in COVID-19 cases for Georgia

Georgia Department of Health's newest numbers show a 15 percent increase in one week for Gwinnett.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County still holds the number one spot for the highest number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state of Georgia, and the numbers continue to rise according to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Health.

In the last two weeks, the Georgia Department of Health has reported almost 2,000 new coronavirus cases in Gwinnett County bringing the total since February to 10,415. A total of 1,224 Gwinnett residents have been hospitalized due to the virus with 175 deaths.

Gwinnett exceeded 10,000 cases on Wednesday of this week with an incidence rate of 1,072.45 cases for every 100,000 residents. The Georgia counties right behind Gwinnett are Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, and Hall. Fulton County leads the state in the highest confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 9,586 confirmed total cases.

As of July 9, total numbers for the state are 106,727 confirmed cases, 2,930 deaths, and 12,606 hospitalizations. It's important to note that GDH says all data during the reporting period may be incomplete due to the lag in time between when the case was tested and/or reported.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.