Gwinnett School Board set to host special meeting on reopening schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Monday afternoon, the Gwinnett County Board of Education announced that they would be holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The announcement comes as parents express concern over the uncertainty of Georgia’s coronavirus numbers.

Shortly after the announcement was posted, Gwinnett County School Board member Representative Everton Blair released a statement saying that he was opposed to reopening schools and in favor of the digital learning option.

The meeting will be held on July 7 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee at 437 Old Peachtree Road, NW. According to the school board, the focus of the meeting will be the district’s plans for the opening of the 2020-2021 school year.

In accordance with the Governor's latest Executive Order, the board is limiting to the meeting to 50 people, so they are asking the public to watch it online. As this is a special called meeting, not the regular monthly meeting, there is no public comment period.

This meeting may be viewed live online through the GCPS website at: https://gcpsk12.org/virtualboardmeeting.

