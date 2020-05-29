Gwinnett students get new books to keep instead of loans due to coronavirus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools launched their Books 2 Kids summer reading program this week, but with some modifications due to COVID-19.
In years past, the Book Mobiles visited schools in Gwinnett County allowing children to check books. This year, children are invited to pick up two new books to keep at the mobile event. Students can pick up the books between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at either Grace Snell MS or Snellville MS Monday through Friday during June and July. You can see the full schedule here.
Organizers are asking that kids be present to pick up books. All events will take place outside in the bus lane and will abide by social distancing guidelines.
Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.
RELATED HEADLINES: