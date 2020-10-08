Gwinnett Schools virtual learning goes down

School officials say e-learning did experience technical issues Monday morning.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Just two days before the launch of virtual learning in Gwinnett County, the school's e-learning system experiences technical issues.

According to the school district, students and staff were asked to participate in a 'tech check' on Monday at 11 a.m. to help identify any user or system issues. The tech check was conducted in order to provide ample time for the district to address those issues prior to the start of school on August 12.



Sloan Roach with Gwinnett County Schools confirmed that the district did experience issues with the portal on Monday, saying that some users were not able to log-in.



"We did experience some issues with the portal during this time and while many users were able to log-in and complete part of the tasks that were part of the Tech Check, a number of students and families were not able to log in at all," explained Roach.

The district's technology team is still investigating the root cause of Monday's issues. As of Monday afternoon, staff said that the portal was back up and functioning.

"At this time due to some adjustments that have been made as a result of the Tech Check, the portal is functioning Our team will continue to monitor and make adjustments in preparation for Wednesday and the start of school," added Roach.