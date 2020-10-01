LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Wobbles is a 10-year-old cat that came to the Gwinnett Animal Welfare Shelter about two months ago.

She is known for her unusual meow that shelter staff said sounds more like a dog. Prior to coming to the shelter, Wobbles lived with other cats so she does get along with other felines.

Gwinnett County Animal Behavior Coordinator, Katie Corbett says Wobbles would do best in a home with children or older adults.

"She is very easy going and seems to do well with a variety of different people and animals," adds Corbett.

WXIA

Peanut is a 10-year-old mixed breed that came to the shelter after following a little girl home from the school bus. Her parents called the animal shelter in hopes of reuniting him with his family and/or finding him his fur-ever home.

Corbett says his personality is very calm and curious, "he likes to explore, but he also loves to just sit in your lap and hang out."

Peanut loves attention and loves to say hello to humans around him. On his way to be featured as pet of the week, he stopped to visit with several people in the lobby of the shelter.

"He's just such a sweet boy that deserves a loving family to give him his fur-ever home," says Corbett.

WXIA

Both Wobbles and Peanut are available for free adoption right now at the Gwinnett Animal Shelter.

Shelter staff wants to remind you that they are offering free Fridays all month long. All pet adoption fees are waived for cats and dogs on Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.

SEE PREVIOUS PETS OF THE WEEK:

Meet Tinsel & Prancer: Gwinnett Animal Shelter's pets of the week

Meet Elsa & Tulip: Gwinnett Animal Welfare's pets of the week

Meet Cooper: Gwinnett Animal Welfare's pet of the week