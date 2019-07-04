LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers had planned to celebrate the former Richmond Braves player and Atlanta Braves manager's induction into the International Leauge Hall of Fame at Coolray Field on Saturday.

Cox is recovering from a stroke he had on Tuesday. The Stripers organization decided to postpone the celebration and sent well wishes to the legendary manager.

RELATED: Source: Legendary Braves manager Bobby Cox in hospital after suffering stroke

Stripers Manager Damon Berryhill, who used to play for Cox, says that he was shocked when he got the news that the beloved skipper had a stroke.

"I saw him all through Spring Training, and [his] health was good," Berryhill said.

Fans and players signed a "get well soon" card for their beloved skipper.

"He's a tough guy, so we know he'll get through it," outfielder Travis Demeritte said.

During Saturday's game, the first 2,500 fans received a replica Bobby Cox Hall of Fame Jersey.

The Stripers do plan to reschedule his International Leauge Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on a later date.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED: Gwinnett Stripers opening day preview at Coolray Field

RELATED: Gwinnett Stripers eliminate plastic straws and cups at Coolray Stadium

RELATED: Gwinnett Stripers to become the Xolos for four 2019 games