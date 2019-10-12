LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers with the Atlanta Braves Foundation are asking non-profits to send in applications for their 2020 Stripers Grant Program. The progam will aware a $2,500 grant to a different nonprofit organization each month from May through August of next year.

Each month, a non-profit will be selected based on a different category, all fitting within the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s pillars of “Live, Learn, Play, and Serve.” The four categories this year are:

May: Military programs

Military programs June: Health and wellness programs

Health and wellness programs July: Service-oriented programs

Service-oriented programs August: Youth programs

Interested nonprofit organizations may apply online at GoStripers.com/grants through March 1. Organizations deemed qualified will be contacted by the Stripers to provide supporting documents by March 23rd. The winners that are selected to receive a grant will also be recognized during a Stripers game at Coolray Field.

The Stripers have partnered with the Atlanta Braves Foundation to award grants to nonprofits since 2009, totaling $185,000 in donations over 11 seasons. After awarding $1,000 grants from 2009 to 2018, the Stripers increased the total to $2,500 this year. The winners in 2019 were Operation Homefront, Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett, Mending the Gap Inc., and Spectrum Autism Support Group.

“The Stripers Grant Program is central to our goal of making a lasting impact in Gwinnett County,” said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English. “We look forward to continued success in improving our community through support of local nonprofit organizations and their essential missions.”

