GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in Coolray Field’s 10-year history, fans will not automatically be given plastic straws and lids with drink purchases at any of the ballpark’s concession stands or points of sale.

A limited number of straws and lids will be available only by request for fans with special needs.

The new policy is an effort to reduce waste and prevent marine plastic pollution. The Stripers’ proximity to Lake Lanier, as well as a new commitment to environmental responsibility, motivated the change in policy.

"With waterways like Lake Lanier so vital to the prosperity of Gwinnett County and North Georgia, we feel it is our responsibility to minimize our environmental impact on the community," said Stripers' Vice President and General Manager Adam English. "The Stripers and PSC will continue to seek ways to be leaders in environmental sustainability and awareness."

In addition to the new policy, the Stripers will also introduce four environmentally-sustainable giveaways in 2019: recycle tote bags for the first 500 fans on April 15, mason jar cups on April 27, reusable straws for "Go Green Night," and water bottles for the first 500 fans on July 29.

The Stripers open the season at Coolray Field on Thursday, April 4 with a 7:05 p.m. game vs. Norfolk. Tickets for all 2019 home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com .

