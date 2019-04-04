The Gwinnett Stripers gear up for the first game of the season tonight against the Norfolk Tides.

Team manager, Damon Berryhill is excited for the 2019 season and roster. "In the last three years, pretty much half of the Braves played here," said Berryhill.

Gwinnett Stripers

Atlanta Braves pitcher, Mike Foltynewicz on the 10-day injured list, will make his first start with Gwinnett Stripers since 2016 tonight.

In addition to the game, Stripers fans can look forward to a lot more upon visiting Coolray Field. Erin O'Donnell, Assistant General Manager says the administrative team has worked hard to bring different activities to the forefront this season. Some include, Wet Nose Wednesdays where fans can bring their pets to the field with no additional charge. There will also be opportunities to adopt pets in need of homes.

To celebrate the many in the community of Mexican descent, the Stripers will become the Xolos (pronounced SHO-lows), which is short for Xoloitzcuintli, the national dog of Mexico. The Stripers will wear the logo and colors of Xolos de Gwinnett for four regular season games next season, starting Thursday, May 23rd.

Tonight's game against the Norfolk Tides begins at 7:05 PM at Coolray Field.

