LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers are counting down the weeks until opening day at Coolray Field on April 16. The Stripers will take on the Norfolk Tides at 7:05 p.m. on that Thursday. The team behind the team is giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect in between pitches with the release of the 2020 Promotions Schedule.

The Stripers will host “Thirsty Thursday” for the first time in 2020, offering fans 12-ounce domestic draft beers for $2 each Thursday night (excluding Opening Night on April 16).

“Thirsty Thursday” joins a strong lineup of weekly promotions returning from 2019, including:

Swag Monday - First 500 fans receive a Stripers-themed giveaway item.

- First 500 fans receive a Stripers-themed giveaway item. Family Value Tuesday - Fans can purchase $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

- Fans can purchase $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts. Wet Nose Wednesday - Dogs attend the game for free with their owner.

- Dogs attend the game for free with their owner. Fireworks Friday - Enjoy a firework display following the game. April 17: Princess & Pirates April 24: Faith & Family May 8: Agriculture Night May 22: Salute to Armed Forces June 5: Pride Night June 19: Salute to the Atlanta Black Crackers Negro League Team July 10: Superhero Night July 24: Salute to First Responders August 7: Wizards & Wands August 21: Pink in the Park September 4: Fan Appreciation Night

Enjoy a firework display following the game. Giveaway Saturday - Premium giveaways at the gates (select Saturdays) April 18: Ronald Acuña Jr. Stripers Road Jersey T-Shirt April 25: Lowercase “G” Logo Cap May 9: BB-8 Baseball (first 500 kids) for Star Wars Night June 6: Brian McCann Bobblehead June 20: Replica “Fish Scales” Jersey, presented by Northside Hospital July 11: Mike Soroka Bobblehead July 25: “The Fridge” Silicone Pint Glass August 8: Austin Riley “Bow-Hunting” Bobblehead

- Premium giveaways at the gates (select Saturdays) Sunday Funday - Fans can play pre-game catch in the outfield and kids can run the bases after the game.

Following a successful 2019 debut, the Stripers will once again transform into the “Xolos de Gwinnett” as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” program this season. Xolos uniforms will be worn nine times in 2020, including all Thursday night games (excluding Opening Night on April 16) and Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday, May 5. Each Xolos game will embrace Gwinnett County’s rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

“We are thrilled to roll out a 2020 Promotions Schedule that builds upon the successes of last season while also introducing new and exciting promotions to our fans,” said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English. “Adding ‘Thirsty Thursday’ to our dynamic weekly lineup ensures that there’s always something fun going on at Coolray Field.”

A full list of 2020 promotions can be viewed here. You can also view the entire 2020 season schedule here.

