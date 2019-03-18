LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers are getting a new name and logo for the upcoming season.

The Stripers will wear the logo and colors of Xolos de Gwinnett for four regular season games next season, starting Thursday, May 23rd.

General Manager for the Gwinnett Stripers, Adam English says he is excited to see the team debut the new uniforms as well as the welcoming of diversity to the organization. " It made perfect sense for us to reach out and engage with the Hispanic community and try to make a perfect home out of Coolray Field."

They are one of 72 minor league baseball teams participating in the annual "Copa de la Diversión" that celebrates Hispanic communities and legacies.

The Stripers were selected to be in this program in part because of the nearly 200,000 members of the Hispanic community living in Gwinnett County. The team worked with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber and Minor League Baseball to come up with the temporary logo and colors.

To celebrate the many in the community of Mexican descent, the Stripers will become the Xolos (pronounced SHO-lows), which is short for Xoloitzcuintli, the national dog of Mexico.

"As the Xolos, we will not only embrace Mexican culture and traditions at Coolray Field," said Adam English, the Stripers' Vice President and General Manager, "we will also strengthen existing partnerships within Gwinnett County's Hispanic community, and develop new and exciting ways to engage people of all Hispanic backgrounds."

The logo features a Xolo and two maracas, and the colors will be neon red, sky blue and gold, brighter versions of the Atlanta Braves, the Stripers' parent club.

The Stripers will play as the Xolos on May 23 against Charlotte, June 6 versus Durham, August 1 against Norfolk, and August 15 versus Columbus.

The team is also launching a bilingual website for the Xolos, and Xolos merchandise can be purchased online and at the team store at Coolray Field.

