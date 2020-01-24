LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Recorder’s Court is providing more flexibility for residents’ schedules.

Gwinnett County officials announced Friday that for the first time in the court’s 47-year history, they will be offering evening court sessions beginning in March.

“By creating a more flexible schedule, we hope to allow Gwinnett residents to resolve citations as conveniently – and with as little overall impact to their life – as possible,” said Recorder’s Court Judge Ramón Alvarado.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the sessions will be held monthly at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center to address minor traffic infractions.

County officials said these offerings will increase depending on the community’s response.

Long-term plans also include moving the evening court sessions to the nearby Recorder’s Court building on Stone Mountain Street.

Recorder's Court handles traffic citations written by the Gwinnett County Police Department, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

