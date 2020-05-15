Gwinnett Water Resources reopens lobby for customers

The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has reopened its Customer Care walk-in facility.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources located at 684 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville is now open to customers. The facility reopened its Customer Care walk-in facility on Friday, after closing due to the coronavirus.

County officials say several safety precautions have been implemented to preserve social distancing protocols including a limit of nine guests at any given time inside of the lobby. The entrance is staffed with a Customer Care representative to assist in maintaining social distancing requirements. Pathways have been designated as one-way to reduce contact between visitors.

Signage in both English and Spanish has also been strategically placed inside and outside the lobby to facilitate with entry and exit of the area. Markers have been affixed to the floor to assist visitors in maintaining a 6-foot separation from each other and Customer Care staff. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks while in the facility.

While the lobby is now open, customers are still encouraged to use phone, online, and drive-thru services as alternatives to entering the facility.

Customers should contact the Water Resources Customer Care team directly for account options if they have been impacted by COVID-19 and are having difficulty paying their bill.

To make a payment on a customer account, you will need your account number and a copy of your most recent bill. The lobby is open from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. You can also make a payment online.

