GWINNETT, Ga. — Doctors with Gwinnett Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine want residents to understand the real dangers of opting out of vaccinations and immunizations. The clinic has begun reaching out to the community in various forums following the rise in outbreaks of eradicated diseases like the measles and mumps.

On Tuesday, Dr. Mahnaz Faraouqui spoke to a group of parents in Dacula at the Gwinnett Public Library branch stressing how vaccines have contributed to a significant reduction in many life-threatening childhood diseases.

Dr. Faraouqui says the clinic strongly believes in the importance of vaccines, "there is just so much research that supports these immunizations, and we just want parents to understand the facts and not just follow some article that they've read on the internet."

Gwinnett Pediatrics is the oldest established medical practice in Gwinnett County. The founder of the center, Dr. Hal Herd was the first pediatrician to have a full-time practice in the county.

WXIA

GPAM follows the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics immunization schedules. You can see their immunization schedule here.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER GWINNETT COUNTY STORIES:

13th annual Free Dentistry Day being offered by Lawrenceville practice

Moms strength train with strollers

'Remembering Our Fallen' memorial honoring Georgia service members goes up in honor of 9/11