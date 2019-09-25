GWINNETT, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police report says that on Friday, Sept. 20 at about 6 p.m., an 8-year-old child said he was approached by a white man in a car. The child told his mother that the man asked him to come over to the car to pet his dog.

The Red Honda CR-V that the man was in was captured on a neighbor's Ring camera. The incident happened in the Barrington Estates neighborhood off Barley Hill Lane in Sugar Hill.

Gwinnett County Police

Gwinnett County Police Public Information Officer, Cpl. Michele Pihera said that the child reported the man having a blond beard.

Gwinnett Police say that right now they are not investigating the report as a crime, but encourage anyone with additional information about the incident to contact detectives at 770-514-5300.

