LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — During Christmas time the Gwinnett District Attorney's office provides a vigil for family who have lost someone to homicide.

"With the vigil we saw that there were more families being added. More homicides being committed," Victim Advocate Pauline Anderson said.

Soon, victim advocates with in the office noticed that there was a growing need.

"We wanted to give them a more intimate space that the come and they can really talk about their journey," Victim Advocate Heather Brook said.

A year ago, the Homicide Victims Support Group was relaunched.

Kay McConnell 24-year-old daughter, Krissy, lost her life in a car accident. The driver of the car was drunk.

"The driver hit the median on I-85 and Old Peachtree and Krissy was ejected from the car," McConnell said.

Knowing she needed to grieve, Kay started to search for grief groups, but she couldn't find the right one.

Most were at churches, Kay said she didn't feel comfortable joining a group where she wasn't a member of the church.

Her victim advocate told her about the group. Since joining the group, Kay said said she feels a since of normalcy because there are other families grieving like her.

Every other Thursday night the group meets in the Gwinnett County Justice And Administration Center.

The group gets legal advice and emotional support, like journaling, one of Kay's favorite activities.

Kay uses her journal as a way to talk to her daughter every day.

"Because I miss her, I would tell her that anyway. So I put it in words and in a book instead," McConnell said.

Although, it is hosted in Gwinnett County the group is open to everyone who lost their family to homicide.

To find out more information contact the Gwinnett District Attorney's Office.

