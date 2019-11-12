LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department reached capacity Wednesday in its first informational class on human trafficking.

The class hit its 120-person max within two days.

The police department decided to host an informational course on human trafficking in response to the increase of rumors that have circulated on social media of attempted abductions and sex trafficking in the area.

In November, 11Alive reported on various rumors of sex trafficking throughout metro Atlanta.

Among these allegations included a tweet that alleged that 13 Uber drivers were arrested in Atlanta for sex trafficking.

Similarly, a viral video posted on Instagram shows a woman who claims she was abducted outside a Red Lobster location on Candler Road in DeKalb County and forced into sex trafficking for two weeks.

The DeKalb County Police said they had no report of the individual or incident in the video.

In Gwinnett County, allegations asserted there was criminal activity at Jeju Sauna and Spa in Duluth. Cpl. Michele Pihera of the Gwinnett County Police Department said that there is no record of any crimes in that facility.

The human trafficking informational session will be held at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The coordinators told 11Alive that they are looking to host this informational course again in January. Local churches have offered to host so space would not be an issue.

