LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A broken power poll caused outages Wednesday around noon in downtown Lawrenceville.

City officials posted to their social media pages, that several city offices were impacted by the outage. For about an hour, City Hall and Public Works were without internet service and email. The water department was without phone service, and online payments to the courts and city utilities were also stalled during that time.

The broken pole and downed wires were reportedly on Church Street. City officials reported that internet service in Lawrenceville had been restored and all systems were functioning normally at about 1 pm.

