Lawrenceville

Police identify Lawrenceville man killed after car leaves road, strikes fence and tree

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 26 along McKendree Church Road.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police have identified the man killed in a wreck early Saturday morning in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett Police said Jerry Brock, 36, of Lawrenceville, was killed when the car he was driving left the road, struck a fence, and then hit a tree. 

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 26 along McKendree Church Road. Police said speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. 

They said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone that has information in the crash to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case (# 20-072272). 

