LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — 4-year-old Laila Smith claims her banana pudding is the best in Atlanta or as she says “it’s better than your grandma’s pudding.”

The little entrepreneur began making and selling the pudding earlier this year in her neighborhood and at local markets. Laila, alongside her family, has sold over 400 items since March and 'Laila’s Yummy Banana Pudding' was also featured and sold in Mom's Creole Cookin' restaurant in Grayson, Georgia.

Laila's mom, Talessa Smith said one day she just walked into the kitchen to find her daughter cooking, "she said she wanted to make my mom's banana pudding recipe...and then eventually said she wanted to make it into a business."

In addition to making her grandma's banana pudding recipe, Laila is also offering strawberry, oreo, chocolate, and lemon puddings. The puddings run about $6 a container and you can order them through Laila's facebook page.

Talessa says that she wanted Laila to find an outlet of her own and she encourages all three of her children to do the same, "my son, Liam and I wrote a book together 'There's Nothing Girly About Me!' and my oldest daughter is starting to launch her own lotion and bath bomb business."

WXIA

The mother of three says she would do anything to help fulfill her children's dreams, "I just want them to be happy and motivated in whatever they do."

