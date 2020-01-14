LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Depot Records is getting ready to rock out this weekend with their third annual record show.

The shop located in the Depot District of Lawrenceville launched the event three years ago to promote area vendors and those passionate about vinyl records. The show will take place right next door to the shop at Slow Pour Brewing Company on North Clayton Street.

The event is free for attendees and will last until 5pm. Booths featuring vinyl records, cassettes, and other music memorabilia will be set up throughout the day. Featured beers will also be available for purchase at Slow Pour Brewery.

Vendors interested in setting up a booth can rent an 8-foot table for $50 and pay $40 for each additional table. For more vendor information, you can contact PM Depot Records here.

Record Depot

Depot Records is located at 470 North Clayton St., Suite 200, Lawrenceville. The store is open on weekends only — from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

