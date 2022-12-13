1 rescued after being trapped in overnight Gwinnett County apartment fire

No one was hurt in the fire, but people did lose their homes. Officials do not know what caused the fire.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A heavy fire ripped through the roof of a Lawrenceville apartment Monday night, according to Gwinnett County Firefighters.

This happened on Huff Street at 7:48 p.m.

Multiple people escaped the fire, but one person was trapped, according to officials. The person waved their hands in a window to alert firefighters of their location allowing for a safe rescue.

After rescuing the person, word got around to firefighters that another person might have been trapped. But, after searching the building firefighters did not find anyone else in the burning building.

The fire was put out in just before 8 p.m.

No one was hurt, except for one man who had minor injuries.

Officials said the American Red Cross will be working with apartment management to help those displaced by the fire. Authorities did not say how many people were displaced from their homes.